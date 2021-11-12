Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $4.24

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.38. Paysafe shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 311,211 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point lowered their price target on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $12,043,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $13,745,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $71,180,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $269,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

