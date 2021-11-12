Peel Hunt Raises Renold (LON:RNO) Price Target to GBX 42

Renold (LON:RNO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Renold from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Renold alerts:

Shares of Renold stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Wednesday. Renold has a one year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 34.94 ($0.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.26. The stock has a market cap of £74.39 million and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.