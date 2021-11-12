Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:NXR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 319 ($4.17). The company had a trading volume of 56,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 303.43. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

