Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RST. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 492.70 ($6.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 490 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 446.70. The company has a market cap of £673.39 million and a PE ratio of 92.41. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

