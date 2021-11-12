Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria (LON:VCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VCP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

VCP stock opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.85) on Wednesday. Victoria has a fifty-two week low of GBX 425 ($5.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,010.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,033.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.87.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

