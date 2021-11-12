Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 838.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 51.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $9,814,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 262,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

