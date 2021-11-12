Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.18.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $1,424,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

