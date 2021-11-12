Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $76.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.54.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.82. 659,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. Pentair has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.