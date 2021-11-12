Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Peony has a market cap of $27.38 million and $150,742.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 52,458,573 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

