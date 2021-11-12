People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,803 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 174,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 117,263 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 274,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.