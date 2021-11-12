Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $70.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFGC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.86. 6,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 204.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,396 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 38,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,293,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.