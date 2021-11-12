Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading Up 5.7% After Earnings Beat

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $49.02. Approximately 124,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,428,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 165.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

