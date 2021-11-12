PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.810-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $179.02 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.11.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

