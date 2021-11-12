Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.43, but opened at $42.00. Perrigo shares last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 65,924 shares.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.35%.

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

Perrigo Company Profile (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

