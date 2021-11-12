Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.66

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 50489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

