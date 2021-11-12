Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

PSMMY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. 4,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

