Pi Financial Boosts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$56.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Pi Financial to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.60.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of BOS opened at C$38.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.53. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.