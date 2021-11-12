Pi Financial Boosts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$56.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Pi Financial to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.60.
Shares of BOS opened at C$38.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.53. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
