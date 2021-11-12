Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNFP. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.64. 1,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,819. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $103.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

