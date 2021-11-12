Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.77.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

