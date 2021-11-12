Piper Sandler Cuts ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $85.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

