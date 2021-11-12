Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INO. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $7.22 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,528,000 after purchasing an additional 197,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

