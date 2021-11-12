Piper Sandler Increases Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $65.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

TOST stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $216,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

