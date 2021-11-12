Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

ALXO stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,023,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.