Piper Sandler Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $280.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.81 and its 200 day moving average is $269.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,789,896,000 after acquiring an additional 202,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,622,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,983,541,000 after acquiring an additional 355,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

