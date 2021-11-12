Piper Sandler Weighs in on Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ABTX opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $844.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

