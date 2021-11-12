Pizza 24 Hour Volume Hits $215,224.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $215,224.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

