Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

