Playcent (PCNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $127,257.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $127,257.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00225126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090363 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

