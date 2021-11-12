Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Director Purchases C$20,000.00 in Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Director Donald Graham Moore purchased 200,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,841,740 shares in the company, valued at C$384,174.
PLY traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$11.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.30.
About Playfair Mining
