Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Director Purchases C$20,000.00 in Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Director Donald Graham Moore purchased 200,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,841,740 shares in the company, valued at C$384,174.

PLY traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$11.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.30.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

