Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PLUG stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 596,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,455,492. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.50.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

