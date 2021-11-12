Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,175. Points International has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $253.13 million, a PE ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

