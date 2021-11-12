Polis Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $173,633.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

