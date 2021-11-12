PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Announces Earnings Results

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of PolyPid stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.68. 31,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.53. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PolyPid by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

