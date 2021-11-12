Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €100.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAH3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.17 ($121.37).

PAH3 opened at €84.16 ($99.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 4.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €52.50 ($61.76) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($120.00). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

