POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in POSCO by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in POSCO by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in POSCO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at $961,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

PKX stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.04. POSCO has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

