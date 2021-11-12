Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.12). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.46. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,953 shares of company stock worth $632,735. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

