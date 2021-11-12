Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

POSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $55,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $47,742.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

