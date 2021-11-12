Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $55,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

