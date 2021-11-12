PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $11,233.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,227.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.96 or 0.07248339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.56 or 0.00404196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $653.38 or 0.01033380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00086632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.80 or 0.00407725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00270816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00273560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004942 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,999,354 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

