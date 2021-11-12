PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.