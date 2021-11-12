PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 90,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,320,934 shares.The stock last traded at $161.03 and had previously closed at $159.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,507,000 after buying an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.