PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.09 Million

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $251.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.86 million to $254.48 million. PRA Group reported sales of $273.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PRA Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

PRA Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,983. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.