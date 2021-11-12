PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $251.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.86 million to $254.48 million. PRA Group reported sales of $273.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PRA Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

PRA Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,983. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

