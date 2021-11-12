Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of DTIL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 488,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,739. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $586.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of Precision BioSciences worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

