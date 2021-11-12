Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 6%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 2,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 669,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

DTIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 74,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 240.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 63.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

