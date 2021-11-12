Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Down 6%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares fell 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.63. 2,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 669,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTIL. TheStreet lowered Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $569.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 106,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

