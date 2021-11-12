Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

Shares of PBH opened at C$135.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$94.56 and a one year high of C$137.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

