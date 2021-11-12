Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

SQFT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,323. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director James Robert Durfey purchased 10,000 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,598 shares of company stock worth $45,178 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Presidio Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

