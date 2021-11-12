Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report sales of $259.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $238.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

