Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $83.29 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $83,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average is $175.07.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,871 shares of company stock worth $3,864,046. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

