Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $85.16 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.40% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $85,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,990,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 299,979 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.93. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.